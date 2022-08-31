West Seattle, Washington

31 Wednesday

87℉

VIDEO: Mayor goes public with Park District funding plan, including 3 long-shelved West Seattle parks

August 31, 2022 2:59 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

2:59 PM: In that briefing this morning at Rainier Playfield, Mayor Bruce Harrell went public with his proposal for what the Seattle Park District should pay for in the next six years. The $115 million/year plan would include funding to finish the three West Seattle “landbanked” parks that were shelved during the pandemic – 40th SW in The Junction, Morgan Junction Park Addition, and 48th/Charlestown – during the funding cycle (2023-2028 – we’re asking for estimated dates for those projects). Other key points include an exponential increase in Park Rangers – there are two now, and this plan would fund 26. Other safety-related proposals include a rapid-response team tackling graffiti and vandalism and expanding leash-law and scoop-law enforcement to 7 days a week. An expansion of community-center hours is promised, too. Here’s a ‘fact sheet” circulated today; beyond that, we asked for the line-by-line specifics and were told they’ll be sent by the mayor to the Park District Board (the City Council) next week, followed by a briefing on how they differ from the recommendations on which they’re based. So how much would it cost you? $331 a year for the “median value homeowner,” according to the mayor’s announcement. That’s more than double what you’re paying right now for Park District funding, which covers about a third of the Parks and Recreation budget – $154 this year for the “median value homeowner.” This does not go to voters, who approved the Park District’s creation and taxing authority years ago; approval is up to councilmembers.

3:36 PM: Since we published this, an agenda has arrived for a public hearing the Park District Board (council) is having on this proposal next Wednesday. It’s happening in Northgate but the agenda explains how to send written comments too.

4 Replies to "VIDEO: Mayor goes public with Park District funding plan, including 3 long-shelved West Seattle parks"

  • Revilo August 31, 2022 (3:26 pm)
    Reply

    Nope.  These funds need to go to cleaning up, maintaining, and policing the existing 600+ parks the City already has.  Not more living options for the vagrants.  

    • WSB August 31, 2022 (3:33 pm)
      Reply

      And there’s a lot of that in the plan, if you follow the links.

  • Kyle August 31, 2022 (3:33 pm)
    Reply

    What about the wading pools that usually only get operated 2 days a week for a few hours?

  • Kyle August 31, 2022 (3:37 pm)
    Reply

    I love the idea to fund keeping restrooms open all years. So annoying to pretend people don’t need to go to the bathroom in the winter so you have to pee in the bushes. Also extended community hours especially on weekends would be great for families and agree with more park maintenance. A lot of good in the proposal. How are the cycle 1 numbers broken down? That looks like ‘nornal business’ stuff. Should the park district be paying for this along with investment areas?



