TUESDAY: Fauntleroy Fall Festival fundraiser at Wildwood Market

One of the biggest West Seattle events of fall is still two months away – but your next to chance to support the volunteer-organized, donation-funded Fauntleroy Fall Festival is tomorrow. Here’s the announcement:

We are hosting a Fundraiser Tuesday night (August 23rd) from 3-8 pm at Wildwood Market. The event is 21 & over and all beer & wine proceeds go to the Fauntleroy Fall Festival. Our goal this year is to keep the festival fun and free for the kids in the neighborhood, just as it has been for the last 20 years. Wildwood Market will be open for food service during the event. Live music.

The market is at 9214 Fauntleroy Way SW. And for your longer-range calendar – the Fauntleroy Fall Festival itself is on Sunday, October 23rd, this year. As we’ve mentioned previously, after a modified drive-up/ride-up event last year, this year organizers are planning a full-fledged festival.