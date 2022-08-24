TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, August 24th.

WEATHER

Sunny again today, high in the 80s.

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

ROAD WORK

Spot repaving work continues on California SW north of Admiral Way – right now they’re working between Palm and Massachusetts.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

885th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 25 days until the day SDOT expects to reopen it – September 18th.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.