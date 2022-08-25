TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Thursday, August 25th.

WEATHER

Sunny again today, and the high could be in the 90s. (Wednesday’s high was 87, one degree short of the record for that date, and ten degrees above normal.)

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

ROAD WORK

Spot repaving work continues on California SW in North Admiral.

WEEKEND PREVIEW

Reminder that two street-closing events are planned Saturday – Admiral Junction Funktion, noon-9 am on California north of Admiral Way, and Lowrider Block Party, noon-6 pm on 17th SW between Delridge and Roxbury.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

886th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 24 days until the day SDOT expects to reopen it – September 18th. (We’re going up to the bridge work zone again today, so watch for updates later.)

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.