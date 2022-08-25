TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash south of NB 1st Ave. S. Bridge

7:16 PM: Thanks for the tip. Emergency responders are at the scene – and still heading toward it – of a crash on NB Highway 509 just south of the 1st Avenue S. Bridge. It’s blocking the right lane, according to WSDOT Traffic. If you’re heading that way, allow extra time.
7:41 PM: Even more-serious backup, per WSDOT:
UPDATE: We have a collision on northbound SR 509 at the SR 99 interchange in south #Seattle. Three right lanes are blocked at this time, and the HOV lane is open to all. Emergency crews on scene. Expect lengthy delays! pic.twitter.com/hrPkaNhFAa
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 26, 2022
