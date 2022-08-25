West Seattle, Washington

26 Friday

78℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash south of NB 1st Ave. S. Bridge

August 25, 2022 7:16 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

7:16 PM: Thanks for the tip. Emergency responders are at the scene – and still heading toward it – of a crash on NB Highway 509 just south of the 1st Avenue S. Bridge. It’s blocking the right lane, according to WSDOT Traffic. If you’re heading that way, allow extra time.

7:41 PM: Even more-serious backup, per WSDOT:

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash south of NB 1st Ave. S. Bridge"

  • North Delridge August 25, 2022 (7:35 pm)
    Reply

    There’s one heading up Highland park as well just now.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.