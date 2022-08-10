THURSDAY: The Art of Music accompanies August West Seattle Art Walk

If it’s not already on your calendar for tomorrow night – consider the August West Seattle Art Walk, featuring two free live musical performances as The Art of Music returns:

The Art Walk itself starts around 5 pm and includes venues all around the peninsula – you can preview who’s participating by going here. The Art of Music features an hour and a half of live music – with a 15-minute midpoint break – at two venues. As shown on the poster above, Nathan and Roz Duo will be at KeyBank Plaza (California/Alaska in The Junction), promising a “musical getaway across the US, the Caribbean, and South America,” while Epiphany of Time will be at Antico Soprano’s (2348 California SW) in The Admiral District, offering “pop-modern blues, dreamy originals, and funky tunes.” Deciding who to go see? Video previews are on the Art Walk website.