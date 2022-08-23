Sweets, stories, games, giving, much more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Tigridia – photo sent by Waikikigirl)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Equipment is available until 6 pm today for your neighborhood cleanup – today’s Block Drop location is Roxhill Elementary (EC Hughes) (34th/Holden).

DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is accepting donations again today, 11 am-1 pm (4320 SW Hill)

TREAT YOURSELF: Noon-1 pm, Windermere West Seattle is hosting the Sugar + Spoon truck outside its Junction office, and all are welcome to go buy tasty treats while it’s there.

WADING POOL & SPRAYPARK OPEN: With another sunny, warm afternoon ahead, the Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pool will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open to the public today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

NO CITY COUNCIL MEETING: The council’s on summer break until after Labor Day.

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: 3-8 pm at Wildwood Market (4514 45th SW), adults-only gathering to drink, dine, enjoy live music, and raise money to help keep the Fauntleroy Fall Festival free for all,

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: Bring your little one(s) for a story followed by a garden activity, at the Delridge P-Patch, 6 pm (5078 25th SW).

strong>SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, go play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

OPEN MIC: Show your talent(s) at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 7 pm.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!