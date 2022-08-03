West Seattle, Washington

03 Wednesday

60℉

SINGERS WANTED: Choir that rehearses in West Seattle is recruiting

August 3, 2022 9:40 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

if you’re looking for somebody to sing with – the Boeing Employees Choir might be the group you’re looking for, even if you’re not a Boeing employee! Here’s the announcement:

After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Boeing Employees Choir is singing again and planning a fun and challenging musical concert season! We typically provide 6-8 afternoon concerts to retirement homes and community centers each winter and spring. We are looking for adult singers who read music and have some choral experience. A low-stress audition is required (after you have checked out a few of our open rehearsals). It’s not necessary to be a Boeing Employee to sing in our 75-year-old choir. We invite you to attend an open full rehearsal on Tuesdays, 9/13/22, 9/20/22, and 9/27/22 from 6:30 – 9:00 pm at the West Seattle American Legion Hall, 3618 SW Alaska Street, in West Seattle. Be prepared to laugh, sing, and make new friends! Please bring your updated Covid vaccination card.

Share This

No Replies to "SINGERS WANTED: Choir that rehearses in West Seattle is recruiting"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.