SINGERS WANTED: Choir that rehearses in West Seattle is recruiting

if you’re looking for somebody to sing with – the Boeing Employees Choir might be the group you’re looking for, even if you’re not a Boeing employee! Here’s the announcement:

After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Boeing Employees Choir is singing again and planning a fun and challenging musical concert season! We typically provide 6-8 afternoon concerts to retirement homes and community centers each winter and spring. We are looking for adult singers who read music and have some choral experience. A low-stress audition is required (after you have checked out a few of our open rehearsals). It’s not necessary to be a Boeing Employee to sing in our 75-year-old choir. We invite you to attend an open full rehearsal on Tuesdays, 9/13/22, 9/20/22, and 9/27/22 from 6:30 – 9:00 pm at the West Seattle American Legion Hall, 3618 SW Alaska Street, in West Seattle. Be prepared to laugh, sing, and make new friends! Please bring your updated Covid vaccination card.