UPDATE: SFD, SPD response for shooting at Hamilton Viewpoint Park

8:09 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are responding to a reported shooting at Hamilton Viewpoint Park. Dispatch says a man in his 30s was shot in the shoulder of the outlook.”

8:14 PM: Police are reported to be looking for two vehicles. No descriptions yet.

(WSB photo)

8:17 PM: Officers have told dispatch the shooter was on the right passenger side in an “older” silver Honda, armed with a “long gun.” It and an “associated vehicle,” described as “similar type” but black, were believed to have been last seen headed downhill toward Harbor Avenue.

8:37 PM: Added a photo above. Our crew says police have been examining the vehicle in the foreground but we don’t know yet if it’s related at all to the victim (as noted earlier the suspect vehicle[s]’s long gone).

8:44 PM: Police at the scene are not commenting. Meantime, we’re checking with SFD regarding the victim’s condition when transported to the hospital.