UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘hazmat response’ at PCC/Luna building in Admiral

4:29 PM: A Seattle Fire “hazmat response” is arriving at the Admiral building shared by PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) and the Luna Apartments. Firefighters have told dispatch they’re evacuating the building. SFD says they’re investigating “reports of a hazardous-materials spill.” Updates to come.

4:33 PM: They’re asking police to close California SW while they continue investigating. They’ve just told dispatch that one worker reported hearing “a loud boom in the room that supplies the refrigerant system.”