RECYCLE ROUNDUP: Fall dropoff event now less than 4 weeks away

(WSB photo, April 24)

If you’ve been piling up electronics and other non-curbside recyclables, waiting for Fauntleroy Church‘s next dropoff Recycle Roundup, you have less than four weeks left to wait. This time around, it’s on a Saturday, not Sunday – September 24th is the date, same time window as usual, 9 am-3 pm. Here’s the list of what the church’s Recycle Roundup partner, 1 Green Planet, will and won’t take this time. On September 24th, just drive/ride/walk into the church lot at 9140 California and drop off your recyclables. The service is free, though the Green Committee is always happy to accept cash donations to help cover its cost.