REAL ESTATE: Another city landmark in West Seattle on the market

August 30, 2022 6:02 pm
That’s a historic photo of what was the Sixth Church of Christ, Scientist, at 42nd/Lander, more recently known as The Sanctuary at Admiral. In 2009, the city Landmarks Preservation Board designated it as an official city landmark. It’s spent much of the time since then as an event venue, but now it’s up for sale – one of two city landmarks in West Seattle that are currently on the market, along with the Campbell Building in The Junction. The Sanctuary is a 9,000-sf building on a 10,000-sf lot, according to the brochure for the $3.5 million listing, which touts the 93-year-old building’s “endless potential.”

  • Mj August 30, 2022 (6:28 pm)
    It’s a really nice event venue facility, for $3.5 million, taxes and upkeep a need for a lot of events to be viable is likely a challenge.

