Paddling, laughing, crafting, much more for your West Seattle Monday

(Cooper’s Hawk, photographed in Arbor Heights by Mark)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for today/tonight:

BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup is the north play area at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), until 6 pm.

WADING POOLS: Three local city-run wading pools will open today, EC Hughes at 2805 SW Holden noon-7 pm; same hours for South Park at 8319 8th Ave. S. And Lincoln Park at 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 too. (The Highland Park spraypark continues its daily schedule, 11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale.)

COLMAN POOL: Colman Pool on the Lincoln Park shore is also open noon-7 pm.

(added) COMMUNITY SUP PADDLE: 6-8 pm with Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor SW) – details here.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

CHIEF SEALTH ALL-SPORTS OPEN HOUSE: All incoming Chief Sealth International High School students interested in playing one or more sports this school year are invited to an open house tonight at the school’s galleria, 6:30-7:30 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

COMEDY: Get your laughs tonight at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm, with Susan Rich headlining. Past comedy shows at OOTR have sold out – so hurry to see if tickets remain. Link’s in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm.

PLAY PINBALL, FREE! The Admiral Pub‘s 16 pinball machines are open for free play 7-10 pm Mondays. (2306 California SW)

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something to add to our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!