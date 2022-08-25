Options for your West Seattle Thursday

(Wednesday night sunset, photographed by Mike Burns)

Here’s the list for today/tonight – there’s more on our West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOLS, SPRAYPARK OPEN: The city plans to open the still-operating wading pools, including< Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale will be open as usual, 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm, go swimming in the saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

POLITICAL POP-UP: A Postcards to Voters pop-up, 5:30-7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ULTIMATE AT FAIRMOUNT: 6 pm, Thursday night summertime Ultimate pickup games are back at Fairmount Playfield (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW).

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Go play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), starting at 6:30 pm.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT: Tonight only, NWPC Pinball Tournament at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW). Registration starts at 7 pm, closes at 7:25 pm, tournament starts at 7:30 pm SHARP.

BENBOW GOES COUNTRY: Thursday “Nashville Nights“ continue at the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm. 21+.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!