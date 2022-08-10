NIGHTLIFE: ‘Adult spelling bee’ coming to North Delridge’s S-k-y-l-a-r-k

If you follow the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and/or the daily preview lists we compile from it, you know West Seattle nightlife brings many chances to play games in West Seattle – trivia, bingo, Scrabble, more. Now, get ready for a different kind of contest – an adult spelling bee! It’s on the way to The Skylark in North Delridge next month – here’s the announcement:

Skylark, West Seattle’s most intimate live entertainment & dining venue, is pleased to announce the launch of Spelldown After Dark (TM), an adult-only spelling bee to take place every Friday night in September and that will pay cash prizes to nightly winners and to the final 2022 Spelldown Champion.

Says Skylark owner and Spelldown co-founder Matt Larson: “Spelldown has been developed over many months, has been tested with live players who left wanting more, and is now primed to bring a game show-like competition to greater Seattle. We expect players to feel the rush of competition in their veins, but there is a limited number of seats per Friday night and we encourage players of all levels to sign up quickly. Spelling has never been this much fun … both to play and to watch, so bring your friends!”

Sign-up for players is now open! The games will begin on Friday, September 2nd at 8:00 pm and will repeat each Friday in September starting at the same time. Players, who we call Spelldowners, will be limited to 12 per Friday night. For the first four Friday nights, all players will be new, so in total for all of Seattle, we are limited to 48 players for Spelldown 2022. There is a one-time sign-up fee of just $15, one winner per night, and the first four winners plus 2 runners-up will play in the thrilling championship finale on Friday, September 30th.

Sign-up for audience members is also now open! To maximize the fun of being in the live audience, audience members will be limited to 65 per Friday night. There is a small cover charge of $10 per audience member and there will be opportunities for audience participation! Given limited availability, Spelldowners, invite your friends and followers to support you in this game show-like experience before space runs out on the night you have selected.

For Spelldowners, more information and sign up here:

simpletix.com/e/spelldown-after-dark-contestant-slot-ticke-tickets-111813

For audience members, sign up here:

simpletix.com/e/spelldown-after-dark-an-adult-spelling-bee-tickets-111812