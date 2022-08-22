Next up for West Seattle ultra runner: ‘Highest ultra marathon in the world’

(Riley Nachtrieb on Mount Yale in Colorado)

When last we heard from West Seattle ultra runner Riley Nachtrieb, she ran the 132-mile Olympic Discovery Trail in May. Now – she’s getting ready for a new adventure. She sent this update:

I will leave for India on August 26th to run the 17,600 ft Khardung La Challenge on September 9th (13,000 ft start, 17,600 ft summit, 10,000 ft finish).

Not only is this a big feat in altitude, as I am coming from sea-level in Seattle, I will also be the first person from the US, and the youngest to ever run this race.

I will run 45 miles across the Khardung La Pass, located in Leh Ladakh, Kashmir Jammu, India – at the base of the Western Himalaya Mountain Range. This is also known as the highest motorable road in the world.

I am really excited for this next adventure, since I completed my goal to set the first recorded run across the Olympic Peninsula in May. I have been traveling to Colorado in the past months in preparation for the Khardung La race.

I want to thank the West Seattle Community for always supporting me and my love for running. I will not have a live tracker for the race.