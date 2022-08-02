HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of Night Out parties around West Seattle

Thanks to JoDean for the annual invitation to stop by her Arbor Heights neighborhood block party for a photo! It’s Night Out all around the U.S., a time for community-building block parties, with an emphasis on how neighbors can help each other stay safe. Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner tells WSB that more than 230 block parties are registered for West Seattle and South Park tonight. We’ll add more photos later; if you have a pic from your party, we’d love to include it – send it to westseattleblog@gmail.com and just tell us where you are!