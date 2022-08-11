HAPPENING NOW: August’s West Seattle Art Walk, with music

We didn’t get a chance to publish an event list today – but it’s time now to get out and enjoy the night’s biggest event, this month’s West Seattle Art Walk. Here’s the venue list:

And here’s the list of restaurants/bars offering food/drink specials for Art Walk-ers:

To see who’s hosting artists, and who’s where, scroll through this month’s update on the official Art Walk website. For places staying open late and/or having artist receptions, hours will vary but most generally run until about 8 pm. Tonight also features two live performances for The Art of Music, 6-7:45 pm in The Junction and Admiral – here are the details on those. We’re headed out soon to make some stops and will add updates!

ADDED 6:22 PM: At Mystery Made in The Junction, you can create art:

Buy a T-shirt and tie-dye it outside!