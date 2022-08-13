From Alki Beach Pride to South Delridge Farmers Market, 18 events around West Seattle and vicinity for your Saturday

(Great Blue Heron, photographed at Lincoln Park by David Dimmit)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening on this mid-August Saturday:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:

We will be working in South Delridge at 16th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St to update curb bulbs and curb ramps. Work will begin as early as 8 am and conclude by 5 pm. We’ll maintain one lane of traffic in each direction. Between 7 am and 5 pm, we’re paving 8th Ave S from S Kenyon St to S Portland St in South Park. We will restrict parking and maintain one lane of traffic in each direction. People driving should expect delays while the lanes are closed.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, local vendors sell fresh-grown and prepared food at this twice-weekly market; details in our calendar listing, (9421 18th SW)

WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT HIKE: Explore tribal use of native plants during this hike starting at 10 am at The Heron’s Nest (4818 15th SW).

ZEN 101: 10 am at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), explore what happens if you start a meditation practice. Info’s in our calendar listing.

FREE WRITERS’ GROUP: Held in West Seattle, 10:30 am. Our calendar listing has details, including how to register.

ALKI BEACH PRIDE, DAY 1: 11 am Sip ‘n’ Paint starts the day, which is centered on a noon-7 pm celebration headquartered at Blue Moon Burgers (2504 Alki SW), with DJs, live music, more. That’s also where to get your wristband for discounts at participating businesses.

LOW-LOW TIDE: 11 am-1:30 pm, Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Constellation Park (60th/Beach) beaches for the last time this season; low tide is at 12:27 pm, out to -2.3 feet.

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK: With sunny, warm weather expected, the city will open the wading pools, so the pool in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: You can swim at the outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore today, noon-7 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

WHITE CENTER COMMUNITY MARKET: 3-6 pm, the White Center Community Development Association presents an array of local vendors in the parking lot on the east side of 16th SW just south of SW 98th.

FIELD DAY & FOOD DRIVE: Highline Premier FC invites both youth and adults to participate in Field Day events 4-6 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th and Myrtle), with a “Fill the Goal” food drive – spectators can bring food to contribute to that, too. Details in our calendar listing.

MUSIC AT C & P: The trio Citizens of Earth will play 7 pm-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Catch Rabbit, Sprig, David Plell perform tonight, doors at 7 pm, music at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘LET THERE BE DRAGONS’: Final weekend for this one-person musical, written and performed by Felicia Loud, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm curtain – info and ticket link in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES: Fourth of this summer’s five free screenings is at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), gates open at 7:30 pm, tonight’s movie – ““Coco“.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: 9 pm, with with Queen Andrew and VJ Lacefront at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!