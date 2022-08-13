FOLLOWUP: Repairs yet to begin on ferry, pilings damaged in Fauntleroy crash

(USCG photo, July 28)

More than two weeks after the state ferry M/V Cathlamet crashed into the pilings-centered structure known as a “dolphin” off the Fauntleroy dock, repairs have yet to begin on the damaged boat and dolphin. That’s according to Washington State Ferries, with whom we checked at week’s end regarding the status of repairs. Spokesperson Dana Warr told us, “Work with contractors to determine timelines are happening and fully understanding the total cost of repairs on both the vessel and terminal is still too early. The vessel remains in Eagle Harbor and logistics to repair the terminal are not finalized; however, work is expected to begin in the coming weeks.” Eagle Harbor is the WSF maintenance facility just south of its Bainbridge Island terminal. The Cathlamet was arriving from Fauntleroy shortly after 8 am on Thursday, July 28th, when it crashed into the dolphin. No one was seriously hurt. The to-date-unidentified captain who was on duty at the time, a 36-year WSF employee, resigned days later. The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the investigation into the incident.