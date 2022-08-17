FOLLOWUP: Did you vote? Here’s who won King County’s ‘participatory budgeting’ money

One week ago, we noted that King County was wrapping up voting in its first-ever “participatory budgeting” – asking people who live/work/study/recreate in unincorporated urban areas to choose who should get a share of county funding. White Center/North Highline voters also got to rank proposals for use of cannabis-tax revenues Tonight, the winners were announced. Two of the White Center-area grants will have West Seattle benefits – Nepantla Cultural Arts Center in South Delridge will get $150,000, and the White Center Food Bank – whose service area includes south West Seattle – will get $875,000 as they move to a new site. The project that’s going in where the WCFB is now, the White Center HUB (a center for nonprofits plus affordable housing) is getting $750,000. See the full list of recipients here.