FOLLOWUP: Delridge sexual-assault suspect charged in two attacks, described as escaped felon

We finally have confirmation about the identity and status of the 18-year-old suspect in the August 15th Delridge sexual assault. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Javyantre C. Sin today in two attacks, including that one, and the charging documents reveal he was an escapee from a facility where he was supposed to be still serving time for robbery.

The first attack happened the afternoon of August 6th at Southcenter Mall; the victim is a 16-year-old who works at the mall and told police she was on the roof reading before her shift, when she was attacked, raped at gunpoint, and robbed. That was nine days before the Delridge attack. The charging documents say Tukwila Police circulated security-video images of the attacker and that someone matched it to a social-media post in Burien showing images of a prowler in their garage hours earlier. (Added: Here are the images Tukwila PD circulated, showing Sin leaving the mall-attack scene on a scooter:)

Someone commented on the Burien post identifying the image as Sin and providing his Burien-area address. Police subsequently started looking for him. That address led to a vacant residence; they also discovered that Sin’s mother lived in North Delridge. Then Tukwila investigators found out about the August 15th attack here, and matched their images with security video provided by a resident in the area. They traced him to Everett, where he was arrested, by using information in records from one of his social-media accounts, which they obtained with a search warrant. Last Friday evening, South King County SWAT surrounded the Everett address – where he apparently had most recently been living – and arrested him when he came outside.

The charging documents say Sin, who turned 18 this past spring, has juvenile felony convictions for second-degree robbery, residential burglary, auto theft, and attempted eluding, The charging documents go into detail of the attacks with which he is now charged, and in the Delridge attack, in addition to sexually assaulting the victim, he is alleged to have beaten her until she lost consciousness. The 26-year-old victim got away after seeing people pass by and biting his finger,

Of note in the charging documents – he was supposed to still be in juvenile custody for another year-plus, serving time for the aforementioned convictions, until he turned 19 1/2. This direct quote from what prosecutors wrote in the papers explains why he was not:

The defendant resided at Naselle Youth Camp – a medium-security facility that is not fenced – until June 2021. Despite the defendant’s criminal history and lack of compliance with court orders, the defendant was deemed eligible by Juvenile Rehabilitation to be transferred to Sunrise Community Facility in Ephrata, WA in June 2021. On 8/18/2022, I spoke with a Sunrise Community Facility Counselor who informed me that Sunrise Community Facility is a group home that has no fencing and has unlocked doors. The residents are supervised by counselors during their stay. However, the residents are not supervised while they are at work. The residents are also granted passes to go visit their family for up to five days at a time; during the visit the residents are expected to be supervised by their families. The Counselor informed me that Javyantre Sin arrived at Sunrise Community Center on 6/17/2021 and resided there until 6/21/2022. On 6/21/22, Javyantre Sin and two other residents ran out the unlocked front door of the residence and got into a “getaway car” that quickly drove away. The counselors at Sunrise Community Facility followed an escape protocol which included alerting local law enforcement about Sin’s escape, seeking information from the defendant’s family, and alerting Greenhill Juvenile Detention Facility, which issued a warrant for Sin’s arrest. The counselor informed me that Sunrise Community Center made no further efforts to locate Javyantre Sin after completion of the protocol and they do not go out looking for him. The protocol does not include notifying the King County Superior Court of the defendant’s escape. Javyantre Sin’s whereabouts have been unknown to Sunrise Community Facility and Juvenile Rehabilitation ever since.

Sin is charged with one count of first-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties, and two counts of first-degree robbery. His bail was set at $750,000 and he is scheduled for arraignment September 1st.