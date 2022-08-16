ELECTION 2022: Here’s the last word on how the primary went

Two weeks after the primary election, King County certified the final results this afternoon. No changes in the way these six races turned out, but for the record, here are the final percentages (rounded) for the top two in each race – click the race titles to see the full results:

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE REP. POSITION 1 (no incumbent)

Emily Alvarado (D) – 54%

Leah Griffin (D) – 31%

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE REP. POSITION 2

Joe Fitzgibbon* (D) – 84%

Andrew Pilloud (R) – 16%

34TH DISTRICT STATE SENATOR

Joe Nguyen* (D) – 83%

John Potter (R) – 10%

DISTRICT 7 U.S. HOUSE REP.

Pramila Jayapal* (D) – 85%

Cliff Moon (R) – 8%

U.S. SENATOR (statewide)

Patty Murray* (D) – 52%

Tiffany Smiley (R) – 34%

WASHINGTON SECRETARY OF STATE (statewide; no incumbent)

Steve Hobbs (D) – 40%

Julie Anderson (NP) – 13%

Turnout in our area’s legislative district – the closest gauge of West Seattle turnout (the district also includes some surrounding areas such as Vashon/Maury Islands and White Center – was 41 percent. Countywide, it was 39 percent. (Here’s the KC Elections overview.) The races above are just part of what you’ll find on the November 8th ballot – here’s an unofficial preview of ballot measures (both the city and county have proposals on election changes); candidate lineups are yet to come.