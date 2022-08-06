Duwamish River Festival, Blue Angels, and the rest of the list for your West Seattle Saturday

(Garden photo by Brian Michel)

Here’s what you should know as Saturday begins::

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:

West Seattle – On Saturday and Sunday, we will be working at 16th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St to update curb bulbs and curb ramps. Work will begin as early as 8 AM and conclude at 5 PM. We’ll maintain traffic throughout the area, but people driving can expect delays. South Park – Our signal crews will be working to replace overhead signs and complete wiring activities on 14th Ave S and S Cloverdale St. The work is anticipated to begin as early as 8 AM and conclude by 3 PM. For people driving, we may need to briefly close lanes directly below the signs while this work takes place. Please navigate the area with caution.

TRAINING RUNS: 8 am at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), get going on the training programs for the Seattle Marathon. There’ll be a novice group and an intermediate group.

FREE WRITERS’ GROUP: Held in West Seattle, 10:30 am. Our calendar listing has details including how to register.

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK: With a sunny, warm day expected, the city will open the wading pools, so the pool in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: You can swim at the outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore today, noon-7 pm.

DUWAMISH RIVER FESTIVAL: Go to brand-new Duwamish River People’s Park (8700 Dallas Ave. S., South Park) noon-5 pm to enjoy this free festival, which includes this schedule of performances, plus food, games, educational booths, more. Find out more here.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

COVID VACCINATIONS: Pop-up clinic for Seattle Public Schools students, staff, and family members 3+, 2:30-5:30 pm at Denny International Middle School. (2601 SW Kenyon)

BLUE ANGELS: Scheduled to take off from Boeing Field just after 3 pm. Here’s the full airshow schedule. Wondering where to watch if you’re not going to Lake Washington? Our Friday story has a few options.

MUSIC TO SUPPORT YOUNG MUSICIANS: Naked Giants and Caitlin Sherman are among the performers at a Vashon Island event at 4 pm benefiting West Seattle’s youth-education nonprofit Mode Music and Performing Arts – details here.

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Dogstrum, Karma Hate Club, Entropy Son, Deception Fails perform tonight, doors at 7 pm, music at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘LET THERE BE DRAGONS’: Second weekend for the new one-woman musical, written and performed by Felicia Loud, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm curtain – info and ticket link in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES: Third of this summer’s five free screenings is at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), gates open at 7:30 pm, tonight’s movie – ““Encanto“.

COMEDY SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: 9 pm, free comedy show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

