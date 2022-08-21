CRIME WATCH: Stolen F-150 seen on ticket cams; car break-in on video

Two reader reports:

STOLEN PICKUP SEEN ON TICKET CAMS: This vehicle was stolen in Burien but its owners live in West Seattle and it’s turned up on two ticket cameras, including the low bridge, so it might be here somewhere. From Jill:

We had our Ford F250 stolen from Maaco, where we were having work done on it. Address: 13646 1st Ave, Burien.

License Plate: #B25327L

Police (King County Sheriff’s Office) report: #C22023333 It is a black and white pickup truck. Since it was stolen it has received a red light ticket in Burien and another ticket on SW Spokane Street. Since it was stolen, the thief has installed a white cab top with two doors that open in the back and also a trailer hitch to try to disguise it.

The image above is from one of the camera-issued tickets

CAR PROWL: The video below spans the entire length of the 3 minutes that car prowlers were breaking into Sara’s vehicle: