CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: With rapist still at large, North Delridge residents to gather

August 18, 2022 1:44 pm
No arrest yet in Monday’s North Delridge sexual assault, nor do detectives have any new information to release, Seattle Police tell WSB today. But area residents plan an action Friday night. “We want to bring awareness and support, and make the authorities look at us and do something,” says one neighbor. Another tells WSB the neighborhood’s reaction began with anger but then led to a search “for ways to bring more attention to this issue.” They plan to meet up at Cottage Grove Park at 5 pm tomorrow (Friday, August 19th) to place teal balloons around the neighborhood; that’s the color for sexual-assault awareness. They’ll also be circulating flyers. They want to ensure everyone knows this happened. The victim was attacked around 6:15 pm Monday; police searched the 26th/Juneau vicinity and beyond for hours, but SPD has released few details and only a description of what the attacker was wearing.

  • Susan August 18, 2022 (1:49 pm)
    This is a very good idea. Last time there was a rapist in North Delridge the police did not inform us and the rapist went on to rape 2 more women.  Their reason when confronted was if the rapest knew they were after him they might not be able to catch him. We asked – what about the two other women raped – I guess they were expendable.

