CORONAVIRUS: Updated West Seattle, countywide numbers

The weekend’s ending, so it’s time for our regular Sunday night check of local COVID numbers from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*15 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 542 new daily cases countywide (down from 631 when we checked a week ago)

*4 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week thab the week before

*Currently averaging 16 new hospitalizations daily (up from 14 a week ago)

*8 percent more deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (up from last week’s two-week average, 2)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge, together comprising the entire peninsula):

*479 cases between 7/25 and 8/8, down from 614 between 7/10 and 7/24

*11 hospitalizations between 7/25 and 8/8, down from 14 between 7/10 and 7/24

*5 deaths between 7/25 and 8/8, up from 2 between 7/10 and 7/24

VACCINATION: Checking vaccination rates:

*82.1 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*86.7 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*52 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .1% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the vaccination rates by ZIP code for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not wholly within WS):

98106 – 89% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 56.2% have had a booster (up .2%)

98116 – 93.8% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 68.3% have had a booster (up .1%)

98126 – 84.6% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 58.2% have had a booster (up .1%)

98136 – 94.6% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 71.5% have had a booster (up .2%)

98146 – 83.8% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 50.4% have had a booster (up .1%)

GETTING VACCINATED: A vaccination pop-up is scheduled for August 31st at Delridge Library, all ages … Look for other options here.

TESTING: If you want to get tested and don’t have – or want to get – a home kit, West Seattle still has two public testing sites: The city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Monday-Saturday this week) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday this week). … To report self-test results, this page explains how.