Celebration of Life planned August 28 for Kathleen Mackanzie-Fortney, 1953-2022

Family and friends will gather August 28 to celebrate the life of Kathleen Mackanzie-Fortney. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing:

Kathleen Mary Mackanzie-Fortney left us on July 2, 2022 at the age of 69.

Kathy was born in Oklahoma but grew up in West Seattle, graduating from West Seattle High School in 1971. Kathy spent some of her adult life working with disabled children, which she found very fulfilling. She was also very crafty, always trying new art forms to share as gifts with family. Kathy was passionate about her family, her kids, and her dogs.

Kathy passed away at home surrounded by husband Don and youngest son Aaron, who were her round-the-clock caretakers until the end.

Kathy is survived by husband Don Fortney; mother Patricia Smith; sister Shannon Zimmerman; children Jon Morin, Kelly Barnett, & Aaron Fortney; and grandchildren Matthew Morin, Kaleb Barnett, Maali Morin, Jake Barnett & Emma Barnett. She was preceded in death by her father Roger Mackanzie.

To honor Kathleen Mary Mackanzie-Fortney’s memory, we are holding an open house to celebrate her life on August 28th from 1 pm-4 pm. Please email us at jon.erika@gmail to RSVP and for location. We invite anyone who knew her to attend and remember her wonderful life. We ask attendees to wear bright colors.