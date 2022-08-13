One month ago, we told you the West Best Seattle T-shirts had arrived.

Alair Gift Shop (3270 California SW) and Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) are selling them as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, in honor of Click! co-founder Frances Smersh. Separate from that – but with the same logo – Alair proprietor Shandon Armstrong sends word that more of the West Best Seattle-branded merch has arrived at her store – a tote bag, keychains, and a baseball-style T-shirt. If you feel like shopping tomorrow, Click! will be open 10 am-4 pm, Alair 11 am-4 pm.