BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: West Wings opening this weekend

Four and a half months after we first told you about West Wings – the new restaurant moving into the ex-Copper Coin space at 2329 California SW – the opening date is set. We stopped by today to check on the new restaurant’s status and learned they plan to open this Saturday (August 27th) during the Admiral Junction Funktion street party, noon-9 pm, with a “limited menu.” Then the first official day is Sunday, 11 am-9 pm. You can read more about West Wings, whose proprietors are West Seattle cousins Tony and Paul Barbano, here – wings with 15 sauce options (including “Alki Bonfire”), burgers, salads, more.