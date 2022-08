With less than four weeks of summer break remaining, some back-to-school planning is ramping up. At Chief Sealth International High School, it’s time to look ahead to sports. All prospective 2022-2023 sports participants are invited to an open-house event at the school (2600 SW Thistle) on Monday night (August 15th), 6:30-7:30 pm. It’ll be held in the galleria. If you’re new to CSIHS, you can find more info about the athletics program here.