At a crossroads in your life? Intensive therapy program with Laura Bruco, MSW, LSWAIC: New WSB sponsor

Here's who it's for:

You are an adult at a crossroads in your life and are looking for more intensive therapy than is available seeing a therapist once a week or less. You have experienced mis-attunements and/or trauma in your early life and have struggled to untangle the coping mechanisms that no longer work for you. Perhaps you don’t know yourself or even know how to know yourself. Perhaps you just keep ending up in relationships that repeat past patterns no matter how hard you try not to. The idea of spending years in weekly therapy to get anywhere feels like too little. You need a therapist who gets it and has been through it themselves.

I offer a unique intensive 12-week online program for a small group delivered via telehealth for anyone in Washington. Each week will include a Discovery Group focused on exploration of the self and developing skills; an Experience Group focused on practicing and playing with new ways of relating to others; and individual psychotherapy to support you with your individual needs as you move through the program (partial package available if you already have a therapist).

Program Dates: The first group session will be held on 8/16/2022 and the final group session will be on 11/3/2022.

Schedule: Groups will be held via Telehealth on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7:30 pm.

Details: Visit the Program Details page for more information about the program.

First Step: The first step to register is to schedule a 20-minute consultation with me at thecenterofyou.net/booking.

I specialize in working with adult clients who have experienced complex trauma and mis-attunements in the childhood environment. This could be anyone and specifically includes folks previously diagnosed with PTSD, personality disorders, dissociative disorders and substance use disorders. I welcome neurodivergent and gender diverse clients.

I understand what it’s like to experience complex trauma in the childhood environment, and I am both neurodivergent and gender non-conforming / queer. If you’re looking for a therapist who gets the nuances and experiences of recovery, I may be your person. I welcome you to reach out for a free consultation to see if we’d be a good fit for each other.

I chose to become a clinical social worker because of the values of the profession, the emphasis on deep exploration of the human experience, and the emphasis on the person in their environment. In other words, I see you as an individual who has developed in the context of your family of origin, social, cultural, biological, and environmental factors. Traditional medical model diagnoses are focused on observed behavior of an individual at a particular moment in time, and can devalue your perspective and experience. Therefore, my approach is to empower you to know yourself and support you in tailoring the processes for untangling, reorganizing, and living fulfilling lives that bring you peace.

Reach Laura Bruco, MSW, LSWAIC, via TheCenterOfYou.net and 206-705-3101.

