About the police response at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook

Police are at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook on Beach Drive after what is believed to be a death by suicide. The original call around 5:40 am was for a possible shooting; SFD’s resulting “scenes of violence” response was quickly canceled because the person was dead. Final determination will be up to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, and that’s who police told us they were waiting for, when we went to check after receiving a tip.

If you or someone you know is contemplating self-harm, you can get help 24/7 via the new 988 hotline.