YOU CAN HELP: New West Seattle DIY cleanup concept, starting today

The report and photo are from community-cleanup superhero Erik Bell:

I’m excited to announce a new West Seattle cleanup initiative my daughter and two of her Girl Scout troop mates are launching this week called Block Drops for their Silver Award project — the highest service award for Girl Scout Cadettes (6th-8th graders).

Block Drops are an open invitation to the community to come out and clean West Seattle on your own time, using cleanup stations we’ll drop off in different neighborhood locations each week. We then come back later in the day to take care of the collected trash with the help of Seattle Public Utilities.

Paige, Evelyn, and Emma developed their project over the pandemic hoping to engage fellow West Seattleites to become the solution to a cleaner community. Their program offers weekly opportunities to live up to the Scouting ideal of leaving the world a better place than we found it.

Read more about their program at byandby.org/block-drops and join in on their first Drop Friday at Alki Beach (9 am-3 pm), or any of the four Drops they’ll be making next week.

Block Drops…the easiest cleanup in town!