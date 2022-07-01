West Seattle, Washington

01 Friday

65℉

YOU CAN HELP: New West Seattle DIY cleanup concept, starting today

July 1, 2022 8:30 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | How to help | West Seattle news

The report and photo are from community-cleanup superhero Erik Bell:

I’m excited to announce a new West Seattle cleanup initiative my daughter and two of her Girl Scout troop mates are launching this week called Block Drops for their Silver Award project — the highest service award for Girl Scout Cadettes (6th-8th graders).

Block Drops are an open invitation to the community to come out and clean West Seattle on your own time, using cleanup stations we’ll drop off in different neighborhood locations each week. We then come back later in the day to take care of the collected trash with the help of Seattle Public Utilities.

Paige, Evelyn, and Emma developed their project over the pandemic hoping to engage fellow West Seattleites to become the solution to a cleaner community. Their program offers weekly opportunities to live up to the Scouting ideal of leaving the world a better place than we found it.

Read more about their program at byandby.org/block-drops and join in on their first Drop Friday at Alki Beach (9 am-3 pm), or any of the four Drops they’ll be making next week.

Block Drops…the easiest cleanup in town!

Share This

5 Replies to "YOU CAN HELP: New West Seattle DIY cleanup concept, starting today"

  • sam-c July 1, 2022 (8:49 am)
    Reply

    What a great idea! Thank you to these hard-working Girl Scouts!! :) 

  • Anne July 1, 2022 (9:07 am)
    Reply

    This is so smart! Great idea, Paige, Evelyn and Emma! You’re making our corner of the world a better place and I can’t wait to help. 🌎 👏👏👏 

  • StarryBeckett July 1, 2022 (9:07 am)
    Reply

    Fantastic idea! 

  • Melissa July 1, 2022 (9:17 am)
    Reply

    I love all of the momentum lately with neighbors helping with trash pick-up! It seems like so many of us enjoy helping out.

  • Wildflower July 1, 2022 (9:23 am)
    Reply

    Brilliant! Good work scouts, thank you!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.