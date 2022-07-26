Where to cool off, and the rest of the list for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Atop today’s list, hot weather and how to cope with it:

PLACES TO STAY COOL: The city is circulating this list of where you can go to cool off if you need to. For West Seattle, the Senior Center (California/Oregon) is air-conditioned and is open until 4:30 pm today; the Delridge and High Point branches of the Seattle Public Library both are fully air-conditioned – both are open 1 pm-8 pm today.

WHERE ELSE TO STAY COOL: So far we’ve heard from Rebecca at Arthur’s in The Admiral District, which has A/C and isn’t open for service today BUT Rebecca is there working on some projects and is happy to let you in to cool off if you can’t find anywhere to go. Anybody else? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!

And of course pools can help you stay cool:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN: EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); both will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open to the public today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

Here’s what else is happening:

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Hybrid meeting (online and in-person at City Hall) at 2 pm; here’s the agenda, which explains how to comment. Watch live here.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

PLAY-ALONG IN THE PARK: The West Seattle Community Orchestras welcome musicians of all skill levels to play with them at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) tonight, 6-8 pm – details in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you are invited to come play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!