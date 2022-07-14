West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Three reports, from Puget Sound to Longfellow Creek to Belvidere

July 14, 2022 2:52 pm
We’re taking a quick mid-afternoon break from the rest of the news to show you these wildlife sightings:

LUNCH AT LOW TIDE: Dianne sent this photo of a Great Blue Heron lunching during this morning’s low-low tide:

We’ll have more low-low tide photos in a separate roundup tonight – thanks to those who’ve sent theirs so far!

BEAVER SIGHTING: Manuel sent this video from Longfellow Creek:

This was just south of West Seattle Health Club, he reports.

SKUNK SIGHTING: Rose shared the link this video:

Rose explains that she “had a surprise visitor to the Wild Reiki Spa the other night. I had no idea we had skunks in the Admiral/Belvidere area!” (Here’s what the state says about skunks.)

  • MrsL July 14, 2022 (3:50 pm)
    Great video on the beaver. There are a couple substantial dams on Longfellow Creek near Louisa Borden STEM, but we never see the builders. 

