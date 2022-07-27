WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 13 notes

(Cooling scene off west-facing West Seattle, photographed by Gill Loring)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

PLACES TO STAY COOL: Mentioning this again today – the city is circulating this list of where you can go to cool off if you need to. For West Seattle, the Senior Center (California/Oregon) is air-conditioned and is open until 4:30 pm today; the Delridge and High Point branches of the Seattle Public Library both are fully air-conditioned – both are open 1 pm-8 pm today. (UPDATE: The no- and partial-A/C local branches are shortening their hours – Southwest and West Seattle [Admiral] will both be open only noon-3 pm, per this SPL page.)

PAINTING IN THE PARK: Free watercolor-painting workshop, outdoors at Roxhill Park (29th/Barton), geared to ages 50+, 10 am-noon.

FOOD POP-UP: Chef Gino of TheHomeSkillit.com is set up today at the Delridge DSHS building (4045 Delridge Way SW) 10 am-2 pm “doing a one-day special of our house signature Creole fried rice … with the choice of shrimp or salmon.” He’s trying to raise $10,000 for inventory so he can sell food at Seahawks games.

NEW SDOT DIRECTOR: As previewed Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell plans to make this announcement at 11:45 am. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

WADING POOLS OPEN: In West Seattle today, the pools scheduled to be open are Delridge (noon-5:30 pm) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm). (Also, Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

NETWORKING: Wind Down Weekly networking at Junction Plaza Park, presented by Work and Play Lounge, 6-8 pm. (42nd/Alaska)

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

MUSIC BINGO: Now weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA, MEDITATION, SOUND BATH: New night and location – Inner Alchemy now presents this at Solstice Park, 7 pm Wednesdays. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA x 4: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; also tonight at 7:30 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

THEATER: The new ArtsWest production, “Here There Be Dragons,” has a preview performance at 7:30 pm. (4711 California SW)

Calendar event to add? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!