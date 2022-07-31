WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert really did expire after double-record day

Just in case you had any doubt – that map from the National Weather Service website is proof, the heat alert really did expire at 9 pm and closer-to-normal temperatures are on the way. This after a two-record day – the sixth consecutive day with a 90+-degree high, and the hottest recorded high for this date (95, 16 degrees over the normal high for this date). The NWS says, “A weak trough and stronger onshore flow will bring cooler weather on Monday although still slightly above normal – high in the 80s.”