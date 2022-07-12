WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 14 notes

(Osprey family along the Duwamish River, photographed by Steve Bender)

Here’s what’s on the list for another sunny day:

BLOCK DROP: Today’s spot to pick up and return DIY community-cleanup items is Delridge and Findlay, 9 am-5 pm.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.5 feet at 10:17 am – but heed the warning signs, if they’re still up, at beaches south of Alki Point (we have an inquiry out for an update).

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN: Sunny, warm day means the city says wading pools will open. That means EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), both noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Hybrid meeting (online and in-person at City Hall) at 2 pm; here’s the agenda, which includes the resolution with the city’s recommendations about what Sound Transit should study in the final Environmental Impact Statement for West Seattle/Ballard light rail. Watch live here.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

PLAY-ALONG IN THE PARK: The West Seattle Community Orchestras invite you to play with them at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) tonight, 6-8 pm – details in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, come play at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

ISLAND VIEW APTS. BLOCK WATCH: If you live at or near the complex, you’re invited to a community-safety meeting tonight at 6 pm. (3033 California SW)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm board meeting, community welcome – in person at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) or online (register here).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm, come take the microphone at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!