WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Here’s the list

(Wednesday’s sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall)

Here’s what’s happening (and NOT happening) in the hours ahead:

SOUND TRANSIT EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: Happening now (10:30 am-noon), this committee of the Sound Transit Board is having its monthly meeting; an update on the West Seattle/Ballard plan is on the agenda (which explains how to watch).

WADING POOLS OPEN: Partly sunny and warm today, so the city will open the pools that are scheduled for Thursday operations. In West Seattle, that means Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is also open, 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL CLOSED: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park is NOT open to the public today, because of a swim meet.

LIVE MUSIC AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Starting at 6:30 pm, enjoy solo piano music at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

BATTLESTAR KALAKALA: Doors 8 pm, music 9 pm, for first-Thursday funk at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 21+, $15 cover.

