West Seattle Summer Fest, Shakespeare in the Park, sales, more for your Friday!

West Seattle Summer Fest starts this afternoon!

We’ll be in The Junction reporting live from the Info Booth throughout the festival, to show you what’s happening. Here are the basics as you make your plan:

Festival hours today: 1-8 pm

Booths: 1-8 pm

Sidewalk Sale: Merchants’ hours may vary

Music: 3-10 pm (main stage on California north of Oregon, plus 7 pm tonight outside Elliott Bay Brewing)

Kids Zone: SW Alaska west of California (free activities plus 5 inflatables accessible for $20 daily pass)

Food: SW Alaska east of California (plus year-round restaurants/bars)

Whale Trail activity for kids: Get your card at the table near CAPERS

Info Booth: Heart of Walk-All-Ways

Bringing your baby? Nursing/diapering area open at Nurturing Expressions (472 42nd SW), 1-6 pm today

See you in The Junction! Also today/tonight:

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SIDEWALK SALE: 10 am-4 pm, at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th): Books and “gently used household treasures.”

TAILS TO ASTONISH ANNIVERSARY SALE: First of three days you can shop the first-anniversary sale at West Seattle’s comics-and-toys store (4850 California SW; WSB sponsor). Open 11:30 am-7 pm today – just south of The Junction, so you can visit while you’re at Summer Fest.

WADING POOLS OPEN: Sunny and warm this afternoon, so the city will open the pools that are scheduled for Friday operations. In West Seattle, that means Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.

COLMAN POOL CLOSED: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be closed to the public today for a swim meet.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.6 feet at 12:43 pm. Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out again today, too.

TASTING: Stop in at West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW – outer west side of Jefferson Square, by Nikko Teriyaki) for gin tasting, 4-6 pm.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), GreenStage presents “Henry V.” Free!

BASEBALL: The DubSea Fish Sticks host the Redmond Dudes at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd, White Center) at 7:05 pm. Tickets here!

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: Blue Mercy performs tonight at 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW), no cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Ball Bag, Cheap Flavor, The Jane Asylum perform at The Skylark. 7 pm doors, 8 pm music. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!