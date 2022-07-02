WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Holiday weekend, day 1

(Friday night photo by Kanit Cottrell)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and archives, here’s the list for today:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: From SDOT:

-Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct, plus access to it and the Highway 99 loop ramp, closed ~6 am-4:30 pm for pothole repair

-Repairs on damaged lane divider of eastbound SW Spokane near 11th SW, ~6 am-5 pm

-Signal-light updates at 7th/Cloverdale in South Park

Also, WSDOT plans more “Revive I-5” lane closures.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO CLUB: 9:30 am at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), it’s the first July class – all welcome.

WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT HIKE: Explore tribal use of native plants during this hike – meet at 10 am at The Heron’s Nest (4818 15th SW). More info in our calendar listing.

MORNING MUSIC: Marco de Carvalho and Friends, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK: If the city opens wading pools today (they’ll update at 206-684-7796 around midmorning, and we’ll update here), the pool in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) would be open noon-7 pm. Regardless of the weather, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL:You can swim at the outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

DUBSEA FISH STICKS: See the DubSea Fish Sticks at 6:05 pm vs. Diamond Sports, Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) – ticket info here.

MAD CUTAWAYS: 4-piece band performing at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover.

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music from Craptastica, Speedball Devils, Lust For Glory, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT DRUNKY TWO SHOES: Great American Trainwreck with Dysfunction Junction, doors at 7, music at 8. (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

MIKU, AND THE GODS. Penultimate performance, 7:30 pm curtain at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Tickets are available here.

