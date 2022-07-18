WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 6 on the list

(Sea holly, photographed by Brian Michel)

Here’s the list for the rest of your Monday:

WADING POOLS: Three local city-run wading pools will be open today, EC Hughes (above) at 2805 SW Holden noon-7 pm; same hours for South Park at 8319 8th Ave. S. And Lincoln Park at 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 too.

COLMAN POOL: Colman Pool on the Lincoln Park shore is also open noon-7 pm.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm.

PLAY PINBALL, FREE! The Admiral Pub‘s 16 pinball machines are open for free play 7-10 pm Mondays. (2306 California SW)

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something that should be listed on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!