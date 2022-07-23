West Seattle Grand Parade, Float Dodger 5K, Alki Art Fair, Outdoor Movies, more for your Saturday

Midsummer fun abounds! First, two big events:

WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: An annual tradition since 1935 is back from pandemic hiatus. 70+ entries start rolling, walking, marching, dancing, etc. at 11 am, from California/Lander, south on California to Edmunds. The parade website is here; our previews include:

–Everything you need to know

–Behind-the-scenes preps

–Nautical entries

–Why you won’t see motorcycle drill teams

California will be closed south of Admiral to Edmunds; some side streets will be used for staging, particularly near the start of the route pre-parade. If you have a no-parking sign, on California or a side street, don’t ignore – the parking restrictions start as early as 7 am, and the street closure (with bus reroutes) starts in time for this parade-preceding event:

FLOAT DODGER 5K: West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) presents this run/walk on the parade route, starting from Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW) at 9:30 am. If you’re not already registered, you can sign up this morning. And children are welcome to run a free Kids’ Dash at 8:45 am.

Here’s what else you should know on this busy summer Saturday:

NON-PARADE TRAFFIC ALERTS: In addition to the aforementioned street closure/parking restrictions for the West Seattle Grand Parade, here are two other alerts for today: 7 am-5 pm, repaving the east side of 35th SW between Morgan and Holly, closing one lane in each direction while the work’s under way; 8 am-4 pm, sidewalk repair and curb-ramp construction is planned at 37th/Fauntleroy, and this will close a northbound traffic lane.

(WSB photo from Alki Art Fair, day 1)

ALKI ART FAIR, DAY 2: 10 am-8:30 pm, with artists, bands, a silent auction, Kid Zone, all along the promenade (60th/Alki) – see the lineups on the Art Fair website; see our Friday coverage here.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Fresh produce, prepared food, more at this twice-monthly market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW), 10 am-2 pm.

MORNING MUSIC: Marco de Carvalho and Friends, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK: With a warm day expected, the city will open the wading pools, so the pool in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: You can swim at the outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore today, noon-7 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

VINTAGE CLOTHING POP-UP: 1-7 pm at Brocante Beach House (2622 Alki SW).

REMEMBERING REV. RON MARSHALL: The public memorial for Rev. Ron Marshall, pastor of First Lutheran Church of West Seattle, is planned at the church (4105 California SW) at 2 pm, with a reception following in the Parish Hall.

\DUBSEA FISH STICKS: See the DubSea Fish Sticks at 6:05 pm, intrasquad game vs. DubSea Seal Slingers (special rules!), at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) – ticket info here.

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music from Diirt, Vianne, Everybody’s Sidekick, doors at 7 pm, music at 8. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES RETURN: First of this summer’s five free screenings is at a special location, Camp Long (5200 35th SW), gates open at 7:30 pm, movie – ’80s classic “The Goonies” – at dusk. Our preview has additional info, including where in the park this is happening.

COMEDY SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: 9 pm, free Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

