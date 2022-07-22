WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stoplight scare; stolen construction-equipment trailer; car break-in

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOPLIGHT SCARE: Anne shared this report as a safety alert to keep your car doors locked – even when you’re in the car:

I wanted to share what happened to me yesterday so others can be more vigilant. While in my car and waiting at a stoplight near Westwood Village, a young man walked up and tried to open the passenger-side door. I had my purse on the passenger seat, and I think he was simply cruising up the line of waiting cars looking for an easy snatch. Luckily, the door was locked, and he simply slapped the window and continued walking up the street. Please let your readers know to keep their doors locked and purses tucked out of sight!

This was at 26th and Barton.

STOLEN EQUIPMENT TRAILER: The report and photo are from Susanna at Niederberger Contracting (WSB sponsor):

We are offering reward $ for information leading to the recovery of our equipment trailer. We use this trailer for our local West Seattle construction company. It was stolen likely within the last 5 days from SW Walker and 42nd Ave SW. Thieves broke the lock and made off with the 20-foot tilt trailer. Would seem like someone saw something as it would have been a bit of bit of a process to cut the lock and hitch it to another truck and drive off in the neighborhood one block east of California. It’s the trailer only that was stolen not the excavator. It had a winch attached to it. The police report number is 2022-188144.

CAR BREAK-IN: Usually when we get photos and reports from Kersti Muul, it’s about wildlife. In this case, it’s a Crime Watch report – her car was broken into in Seaview: