WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Winnebago; catalytic-converter theft; found bicycle

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN WINNEBAGO: Via text:

Stolen 1999 Winnebago Minnie, white

Reported to SPD

Incident number 22-183417

Last seen July 14th on corner of Hudson Street and 51st Avenue SW

Plate number 911 VBD

Distinct lettering on spare tire cover with the name “Helga”

Lettering on back of vehicle “There And Back Again”

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: Via text:

Another catalytic converter – happened yesterday at 1:30 in the morning across from Westwood Village. Incident 22-183706

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN BICYCLE: Michael discovered this abandoned bike:

He found it east of Fairmount Playfield. If it’s yours, email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll connect you.