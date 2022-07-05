WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gray Audi

One more reader report from the inbox tonight – Leif is still looking for this car stolen two weeks ago:
It was taken near Westwood Village on June 20th. It’s a gray 2014 Audi S5 two-door coupe, license # BVX4687, SPD incident # is 2022-157621.
