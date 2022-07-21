WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search after Fauntleroy/Alaska gunfire

6:04 PM: Police are converging on the Fauntleroy/Alaska vicinity, after reports of gunfire outside a business at The Whittaker. No reports of injuries so far and no other info yet on the circumstances. They’re looking for two people described as a Black man and woman in their 20s; he is about 5’6″, with an Afro hairstyle, in baggy black and yellow clothing; she is about 5’5″, straight black/reddish-purple hair, black clothing. She is reported to have fired a shot; he is reported to have a hatchet. More when we get it.

6:10 PM: We talked to a sergeant in the area; they told us they’re still trying to sort out the circumstances of the gunfire, whether someone was specifically targeted or it was random. They confirmed that no injuries are reported.

6:19 PM: Police report finding “one fired cartridge” on the east side of the Fauntleroy/Alaska intersection.