West Seattle, Washington

22 Friday

76℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search after Fauntleroy/Alaska gunfire

July 21, 2022 6:04 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police | WS breaking news

6:04 PM: Police are converging on the Fauntleroy/Alaska vicinity, after reports of gunfire outside a business at The Whittaker. No reports of injuries so far and no other info yet on the circumstances. They’re looking for two people described as a Black man and woman in their 20s; he is about 5’6″, with an Afro hairstyle, in baggy black and yellow clothing; she is about 5’5″, straight black/reddish-purple hair, black clothing. She is reported to have fired a shot; he is reported to have a hatchet. More when we get it.

6:10 PM: We talked to a sergeant in the area; they told us they’re still trying to sort out the circumstances of the gunfire, whether someone was specifically targeted or it was random. They confirmed that no injuries are reported.

6:19 PM: Police report finding “one fired cartridge” on the east side of the Fauntleroy/Alaska intersection.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search after Fauntleroy/Alaska gunfire"

  • Junction Lady July 21, 2022 (6:53 pm)
    That’s a major intersection!  Fortunate there were no injuries.

  • resident July 21, 2022 (7:09 pm)
    I was in my apartment when I heard the shot & then looked out to see the woman run away from the scene heading down Fauntleroy towards the Starbucks on the corner, she was on the phone

