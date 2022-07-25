WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire; burglary by tractor; car prowl

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch, starting with two from the weekend:

GUNFIRE: This is the only “confirmed gunfire” report in the weekend SPD summaries. Police went to 24th/Kenyon just after 1:30 am Sunday after a report of possible gunfire. The report says, “Officers located evidence of a shooting, broken glass, a makeshift memorial and two unoccupied vehicles struck by gunfire.” Someone told police they heard people arguing, then the gunfire, then two vehicles left the area. The report doesn’t elaborate on the “makeshift memorial” but that corner has this history.

BURGLARY BY TRACTOR: This happened just after 7:30 am Friday. Police say someone drove “a large tractor” – which turned out to have been stolen – through the garage door at Stan’s Mt. View Towing yard in the 9000 block of Delridge Way SW. There, they broke into a vehicle that had been the subject of a King County Sheriff’s Office “warrant … involving firearms.” The tractor driver left with a bg of unknown items, but probably not including guns, as police note that KCSO had already executed the warrant “and possibly recovered firearms from inside the truck.”

And a reader report:

CAR BREAK-IN: From Liz:

Our car was rummaged through last night. I must have left the car unlocked on accident in our driveway. They went through our glovebox and center console. I think they took an old hoodie and maybe a flashlight. Nothing else that we can see. We’re located on 9th Ave SW near Barton SW.

An online report has been filed.