WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car break-in; catalytic-converter theft

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:
CAR PROWLERS: From Tim:
Early this morning we had a car broken into in our parking lot on the 3700 block of Beach Dr SW. We did get photos and video of the incident. Photos of a distinctive red Ford Ranger (back hood and black/green tailgate) attached.
Police report filed.
CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: From Elka:
We had the catalytic converter stolen out of our 2002 Acura TL. It happened last night (7/25) or maybe early this morning (7/26). We live on 40th Ave SW, between Brandon and Dawson.
| 0 COMMENTS